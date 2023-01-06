A lovely lady has shared some pretty big news on social media after her man surprised her with a ring

Twitter user, @Sam_khanyile16, posted videos of her man taking out a ring with an infinity design and placing it on her finger

The happy woman expressed her joy online and humorously admitted that the moment wasn’t very romantic

An overjoyed woman took to social media to show off how her man surprised her with a ring, making her a ‘mini Mrs’.

A woman couldn't contain her excitement when her man surprised her with a ring. Image: user @Sam_khanyile16 /Twitter

Twitter user @Sam_khanyile16 took to the bluebird app to share videos of the moment her bae pulled a beautiful infinity ring while chilling in the car together and placed it on her finger

@Sam_khanyile16 posted images of herself rocking the beautiful piece and jokingly admitted that her partner was not the romantic type. She captioned the post:

“Woke up a mini Mrs M. Well obviously it was a “letha munwe ngbone lento kuthi iyakulingana yin” type vibe coz my man is noooot romantic shame.

The young woman’s online friends flooded her post with congratulatory messages and sweet messages.

@mckobola replied:

“Cryyiiiiiiinnnnnnn. Congratulations mama.”

@ndux_m reacted:

“Congrats babe❤️.”

@qweryt_qwerty responded:

“Actually that is us Zulu men. Even I when I give my girlfriend a present I'm not like baby I got you this but I'm like thatha oktholayo lapha ekhikhini or thatha oktholayo lapha ku shelf. It is hard romance. Congratulations to you sis.”

@FortuneNtokozo2 replied:

“Nakho ke! Congratulations qhubekani nihloniphane nakhe umuzi wena nobabili kuhle ukubona lokhu.”

@M_Jay94 wrote:

“Lol did he even give you a chance to say yes or no?”

@jabumamba3 commented:

“This is romance at its best, very genuine. Not the copy and paste kinda romantic...no offence halala niphathane kahle njalo.”

@OhemaBread said:

“Nam’ bathe awufun’ukulinganisa ama-ring maqeda bathi sekunjalo ke Just like that I’m putting my wedding together Congratulations mama.”

