A woman with a hilarious idea decided to try her luck at buying a KFC meal at a much cheaper price

The woman went to one of the franchise's drive-thru and enquired if they would lower the price because she has her own chicken

People were in stitches over the video as the prankster recorded the KFC employee's reaction to her proposition

A lady went to a KFC drive-thru with a hilarious proposal. The lady asked the restaurant worker if they would lower the price as she brought her own product.

A woman ordered KFC with a twist and online users were in stitches over her funny proposal to try to get a lower price. Image: TikTok/@nqobile.n.mdletshe

People were in stitches over the idea of getting cheaper fried chicken. Many people commented on the video or had jokes.

Woman tries to order KFC with own chicken

A TikTokker @nqobile.n.mdletshe went to KFC and pulled a funny prank. The lady tried to get cheaper fried chicken and brought her own to be cooked.

The KFC worker in the video explained that it was impossible. The woman kept asking and said that all she needed was a bit of spice on the chicken.

South Africans amused by woman's KFC prank on TikTok

Netizens love a good prank and people were in stitches over what the woman decided to do. Some said that they've always wanted to try asking the same.

Nonjabulo Sibusisiwe commented:

"Funny enough they always out of chicken, so this may not be a bad idea."

Kingsley commented:

"Kodwa you holding the queue."

_AmberHoneyMel commented:

"My word, we should do more KFC pranks."

Percival Shaba commented:

"I've always wanted to do this."

user1905632037579 commented:

"You are hilarious."

Source: Briefly News