A video of caring parents supporting their daughter after the death of her fish went viral on social media

The family of four can be seen in the clip mourning the beloved pet at the hilarious funeral service

Netizens were impressed by the parents going above and beyond to emotionally support their grieving kid

A family attend a funeral for a fish. Image: @shaylaset/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of a family grieving their pet fish got a lot of reactions from people across the world.

The mom and dad can be seen in the clip posted by @shaylaset singing a church song at the funeral of the dead fish. The comical service put on by the parents left social media users dying from laughter.

Visibly sad, the eldest daughter held onto the box containing the dead fish as they walked to his final resting place.

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTok comments about the dramatic parents

Over 20 000 netizens commented on the viral video which was seen by more than 5 million TikTokkers. People praised the parents for putting their daughter's needs first and many said their kids would have epic childhood memories.

@mamayanna305 posted:

"It’s the fact that both parents are dramatic not just one."

@zoodafool said:

"The slow careful funeral walk, I can't breathe."

@mrs.adeyemo stated:

"The daughter mourning for real, the parents another story."

@mua_blacswan commented:

"Even the fish burial took about 5 hours!"

@thehealingstrategist mentioned:

"The child deserves an award for not laughing at the parents."

@king_queen258 wrote:

"Oh Lord not Goldie, I just saw her last week."

@sadbeige stated:

"That was oFISHially the best funeral."

@beverlyadaeze added:

"She is going to have amazing childhood memories."

Source: Briefly News