A woman decided to prank her husband in the most hilarious way by pretending to be a character from a horror film

The lady took inspiration from the horror film The Conjuring 2 and waited for her husband to come into their bedroom

The video of the couple amused peeps as the unsuspecting man walked in to find his wife sitting in an awkward position

One woman scared her husband by recreating a horror film. The lady dressed up as the nun from The Conjuring and waited for her husband in the bedroom.

A woman dressed up as a character from 'The Conjuring' to scare her husband. Image: TikTok/itsdestene_.

Source: UGC

The lady caught her man's reaction on camera and it was hilarious. People couldn't stop raving about how genius the ladies prank was.

Woman scares husband by dressing up as The Conjuring character

A TikTok by @itsdestene_ shows a man finding his wife sitting on top of their headboard in a creepy way. The lady looked down at him from the top of their bed and hissed before leaping toward him. Watch the video of the husband's terrified reaction.

TikTok users react to lady dressed as The Conjuring nun to prank husband

Netizens love to see couples pranking other. People could not stop cackling about the wife's stunt. The lady had peoplel amused when she got her husband to run away.

Unique commented:

"The fact that he knew it was you but was still scared."

Empath commented:

"These husbands go through a lot."

Hunter & Devin commented:

"The scream."

Jasmine Boucher commented:

"How the hell are you standing up there like that."

Sheila commented:

"Get him."

Lily commented:

"The hissing had me dead."

