A man shared that he was invited to a wedding and was shocked by the bridal couple's demands

He said they were each asked to pay R450 if they wanted to attend the reception held at a wine farm in Stellenbosch

SA people were stunned that the couple wanted their guests to pay for their meals and presence

Weddings are a lot of fun but can be very expensive to organise and stressful for the couple getting married.

One guy, @myhandle69, posted on Twitter that he was invited to a wedding and the bridal couple wanted him and his wife to pay R450 for their seats at the event's reception.

The couple wanted to accommodate family members that showed up unexpectedly and asked their friends to pay or skip the reception.

"Well, apparently, these same relatives decided to surprise the wedding party and rocked up with the other relatives who also flew in from JHB. What a surprise indeed as the wedding reception was catered for (per head) at a very larny wine farm in Stellies.

"This left the wedding couple in a quite a dilemma and they felt that their best course of action would be to call my wife up and ask her if we wouldn't mind skipping the reception after the church ceremony so that they could have their two surprise Jhb guests use our spot at the catered reception."

The gent concluded his long thread and said he and his wife decided to skip the whole wedding and decided to use the reception fee to buy themselves air fryers.

See the Twitter thread about the wedding below:

Mzansi Twitter users comment mixed views on the bridal couple's cover charge

People posted differing opinions about who should foot the bill for weddings and some said it's the couples' responsibility to look after their guests.

@IrmaG posted:

"Man, that's such a sucky experience. Sorry, you guys had to go through that. The upside is the two air fryers."

@Prettyblue20221 wrote:

"They are kak friends, my brother. Next time they invite you guys to an important event don't even respond, but keep the friendship if you wish. Those people don't rate you."

@MusaladTonde mentioned:

"But you also need to look at things from their perspective, they were going through unforeseen inconveniences. I'm sure we all know how kak some relatives can be."

@Ymat99 posted:

"Sadly, the wedding already cost them some money. Air fryers don't come cheap."

@NtateSerei said:

"A win is a win."

@SpeenDoctor_ commented:

"It's not that much money and the fact they want to make you pay for it shows how much they think of you. Yeah that's not a great friendship at all."

@Ms_PeggySue asked:

"May I please get the older air fryer of the two for Res?"

