Fans are mourning the death of popular South African musician Vusi Ma R5, who was allegedly murdered

The South African artist's death went viral on the socials as fans expressed their sorrow over losing the Bacardi music pioneer

Many supporters of Vusi Ma R5 are reacting to one video posted on TikTok to honour him in an "interesting" way

A TikTok video honouring Vusi Ma R5 went viral. The late star left a gaping hole in the South African music industry.

Vusi Ma R5's left fans moved and one of his supporters went viral on TikTok for the provocative dance. Image: Facebook/ VusiMaR5/Getty Images/Willie B Thomas

Source: UGC

Fans are mourning and one made a video for Vusi Ma R5. Online users were in awe of how the supporter chose to pay tribute to the musician.

Tiktok for Vusi Ma R5 goes viral

One lady on TikTok decided to do a tribute video for Vusi Ma R5. In the video, the lady is gyrating in front of the camera in his name.

Vusi Ma R5 fans react to lady twerking in his tribute

Online users love the lady's video as many mourn the musician. One thought she should have added a Xibelani and played a Bacardi song.

Wandy Mokoloko commented:

"Yohhhh in my head I can do this."

Kgaetši Phuti commented:

"No but Barcadi in Xibelani would go hard."

user454695638592 commented:

"I see mathata at this funeral."

user17913686845 commented:

"The day I learn how to do this, it's over for everyone."

user1456780972 commented:

"Me right now lying on my bed wiggling my body, thinking I can do this when I stand up."

mckenziereloaded commented:

"In my mind, I can do it."

RuudVanP commented:

"I don't think people understand what we understand via Barcardi."

Nomakhosi Mnanzana commented:

"I can't imagine what will happen at the funeral."

Sukoluhle Sinini Ndlovu commented:

"My toxic trait is thinking l can do this."

Faith.rsa commented:

"Re squeeze.eng iin, ahh mare bacardi."

Gomolemo Mpudi commented:

"Areye my skat."

Family of Vusi Ma R5 shares funeral details, star to be laid to rest at his home

Briefly News reported that the family of the late musician, Vusi Ma R5, confirmed that he would be laid to rest over the weekend. The Bacardi music pioneer died on January 30, 2023.

According to reports, the music producer was sitting with friends outside a tavern in Tshwane when he was murdered.

Police launched a manhunt investigating a murder following the star's fatal shooting. The cops added that they found the 34-year-old energetic performer lying on the road with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Source: Briefly News