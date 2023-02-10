One lady went on a cruise with her parents and filmed her dad having fun with a woman who walked up to him

People were amused to see how her parents looked like complete opposites in the video as the mom watched her extroverted husband

The dad was performing with a microphone in hand and dancing with a random lady while the wife sat to watch the display

A video went viral on TikTok as one man had the time of his life with another woman. People's eyebrows were raised after the daughter posted her dad taking to the dance floor with a stranger while his wife watched.

Online users had hilarious commentary about the video. Many peeps shared their opinion about what they would do if they were in the mum's position.

TikTokker films dad dancing with other women as his wife watches

One lady filmed a TikTok proving how much fun her dad had on their cruise. She posted the video of her father singing his heart, microphone in hand while dropping it low with another woman. The man's daughter then panned to her mum, who was casually watching his antics.

TikTok users react to video of dad dancing with another woman in front of wife

Netizens are often keen to see relationship drama. Online users commented on the look on her mum's face - many people thought she looked used to his antics.

PernellGGG commented:

"No touching he gotta chill lol."

Keisha Mclendon commented:

"Absolutely not."

hawa commented:

"Your mother is #UNBOTHERED."

Asher commented:

"She wasn’t impressed."

Tobechukwu commented:

"I would never have it. That’s just me though."

precious falana commented:

"Your mum is like, me and this man no fit go home together today."

