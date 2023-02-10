A video of a man and his domesticated snake was posted on TikTok and terrified millions of viewers

The guy fed the slithering pet snake a raw chicken drumstick and TikTokkers were in utter disbelief

People expressed their shock in the comments that the man willingly chose to live with the snake

A video of a brave young man, @tatumville_tarzan, feeding his huge snake went viral on TikTok. The video shows the guy carefully extending his arm while holding a skillet with a piece of chicken on it.

The snake slithered closer and quickly grabbed the raw drumstick from the skillet. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, all snakes are carnivores - smaller snakes eat twice a week, while larger snakes only eat once a week.

The TikTok video got more than 4.5 million views and people said the clip left them feeling cold. Many netizens could not understand how people in the world keep snakes as pets.

TikTok users express their extreme fear of snakes

A lot of people said in the comments that they are petrified of snakes and would never consider owning one.

@gorgeousbrowntd said:

"Y'all focused on him feeding. I’m focused on him chilling in the living room like a dog or cat. I’m impressed."

@wyntergrey mentioned:

"If my snake got that big, it’s bout time for it to move out or pay rent."

@darneciusdennis added:

"You are different, I fear snakes.‍"

@kdlynnnn posted:

"Y’all worried about the snake and I’m worried about the trail of salmonella the chicken leaving behind."

@yagirlkeiii commented:

"So y’all just let the snack crawl around the house? Lol, I’m scared."

@jae07_401 wrote:

"This the first time I have seen someone feed their snake a raw chicken leg didn’t know they would eat that."

@pinkybeexix stated:

"Well, the snake can have the house, because of my anxiety."

@chubbsjust4snipes

"So ain’t nobody talking bout the fact that he jumped like he is scared of his own snake."

Source: Briefly News