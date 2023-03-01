One lady spent time with her boyfriend's mother by teaching her how to dance by getting her to copy the moves

TikTok users were amused by the video where the woman is black while the partner's mom is a white woman

People loved the video of their dance lesson as the older lady tried to keep up with her son's Nigerian girlfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People were in stitches after a Nigerian woman gave the internet a sneak peek into the dance lessons she gives to her boyfriend's white mother. Seeing the older lady do some modern dance moves amazed the internet.

A woman's white boyfriend's mother how to dance to African music. Image: TikTok/@adannaduru

Source: UGC

Online users tried to share honest opinions about the lady's commentary while learning from her son's bae. The video got thousands of likes as they loved the vibe between the potential in-laws.

White mother-in-law tries African dance moves

A lady, @adannaduru, on TikTok, posted a video of her potential mother-in-law's African dance moves. The Nigerian lady showed people the dance moves she had to copy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate white woman's Afrobeat moves

Netizens love to see wholesome family time. Many enjoyed watching the lady and her future mother-in-law having fun together. People couldn't stop gushing about how happy they looked.

marissssssa commented:

"She looks so happy to be trying them out."

JEWEL commented:

"No she’s so cute."

NiCollette commented:

"You they say dancing all about attitude. She’s got good energy so. Slay."

Atalie Simpson commented:

"She is SO sweet."

naeche commented:

"She is so happy to be there."

Thomas Vreugdenhil commented:

"If this isn’t the vibe with my MIL, I’ll be returning her."

cieralyn commented:

"As we say in the South, bless her heart."

Clarice commented:

"I love her."

"Nailed it": White lady taught to braid by black mom-in-law, peeps rate her work

Briefly News reported that peeps were delighted by a video of a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law bonding. The woman has a daughter with curly hair, and her black mother-in-law showed her how to take care of it.

Online users loved seeing the unity between the two women and gushed over the braiding video. In the clip, the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law took part in a challenge to recreate the cornrow hairdo.

The video amazed people as they saw this American lady, @fluellenfam, learn how to cornrow, specifically the stitch braid, from her mother-in-law. In the video, the grandma does half of a curly-haired granddaughter while the mum does the other half.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News