A man who paid R100 for lobola failed to convince the court that his marriage was invalid

The couple was married under Vha-Venda custom, where R180 was paid to the woman's family, R80 was for Thodelangeno, and R100 was for lobola

The high court found that the couple had consented to the customary marriage, and the man's appeal failed, leaving him liable for the respondent's costs

A Venda man tried to invalidate his marriage after claiming the lobola was not customary. Credit: Getty Images

During divorce settlement proceedings, a man who had paid R100 for lobola failed to convince the court that his marriage was invalid. According to Vha-Venda custom, Thodelangeno is money paid after a woman stays with her boyfriend.

In this case, R180 was paid to the woman's family, R80 was for Thodelangeno, and R100 was for lobola.

Ex-wife claims her family formally accepted the lobola

According to IOL, the ex-wife testified that after her family accepted the money, there was a celebration to cement their union. She was officially handed over to her in-laws. The couple separated in 2020, and the ex-wife initiated divorce proceedings, including a request for the division of the joint estate. The regional court granted a divorce decree and ordered the joint estate to be divided equally.

Her husband appealed the court's ruling

Unhappy with the ruling, the man appealed to the high court, disputing the existence of a valid customary marriage and claiming he never agreed to the lobola negotiations. He also argued that some of the delegation members representing him were not allowed to do so according to his customs.

However, Judge Legodi Phatudi found that the evidence demonstrated that the couple had consented to the customary marriage when the ex-wife moved into the ex-husband's homestead. The judge stated:

"I find it unnecessary to rub in the consent of the parties to their marriage that lasted at least 17 years. Their marriage is blessed with two children.The payment of lobola or lumalo that occurred on December 22, 1984, was a ratification and to seal the customary marriage the parties concluded during 1983."

In the end, the man's appeal failed, and he was liable for the respondent's costs, including those occasioned by the employment of two counsels.

