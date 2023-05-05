This creator on TikTok wanted to spoil his girlfriend with an Hermes Birkin bag, but the price changed things

The guy made a video showing how he made a replica of the Birkin because he thought the luxury's price point was exorbitant

People who watched how hard the man worked to make his girlfriend happy, and was all the rave amount netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

This guy wanted to get his girlfriend a Birkin but discovered it's worth over a million rand. The TikTokker was not ready to part with that much cash so went to work.

A man made a Birkin for his gf on TikTok and many people loved it. Image: TikTok/@liveyoursway

Source: UGC

The loving boyfriend made a video showing how he personally made the luxury bag for her. Online users had no choice but to stan after seeing his dedication.

TikTokker makes Birkin for his girlfriend

One guy put his heart into a sewing project for the sake of his girlfriend. The man @liveyoursway showed the hectic process of recreating an Hermes Birkin which is worrth R1.8 million. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Women applaud loving boyfriend for making Birkin

Peeps love to see loving boyfriends. Online users were impressed and made sure the guy knew he was a catch.

Recycled Electrons commented:

"I think having a partner willing to put in this work and thought into a gift is a bigger flex than having a birkin bag."

Bob commented:

"No bag is work 100k."

Juliana commented:

"Bro are you kidding? What a king. This is amazing."

user346952512909 commented:

A" birkin is actually more than $100K since you have to make significant purchases first to even get on a WAIT LIST. This. This is PRICELESS."

Kitchenandotherstories commented:

"This is priceless. The dedication."

Kimberly commented:

"Bravo "

Lucky.girl777

"Even better made by her man with love you can’t beat that and it’s the money one in the world."

Shopcents commented:

"WE GOT HERMES AT HOME JAMIE."

Man drags gf to hardware store as revenge for her shopping sprees, SA in tears

Briefly News previously reported that a man taught his bae a lesson with a tit-for-tat. The man took his partner to shop for building materials and she was not ready for the experience.

Many people had jokes at the lady's expense after spending the day with her boyfriend. Netizens could not stop raving about how well the gent did.

Mzansi is often curious to see other people's love. Peeps thought it was a hilarious flip of the tables. Online users commented that they appreciate a man's efforts to teach the lady a lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News