A young guy went Facebook viral after sharing some pictures of his humble abode, and people loved it

The post about the man's living environment was interesting for others to see and many could not get enough of his simple yet stylish house

Facebook users left hundreds of comments on the video, and people kept raving about how well done the house was

A homeowner was chuffed after finishing his home. The guy shared a post to share his accomplishment with netizens.

A Facebook user celebrated his completed house and shares some pictures. Image: mthandoe.buthelezi

Source: Facebook

Facebook users loved the house, and the picture got over 5 000 likes. People could not stop raving about the well-constructed apartment.

Facebook users compliment young gent's completed bachelor pad

One man on Facebook, Mthandoe Buthelezi, posted in a group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen and shared the inside and outside of his new home. See the picture of the place he built by clicking here.

Mzansi congratulates man on his house

People love to see others' homes, especially after they have completed building. Netizens could not sing this gent's praises over the one-room house.

Sthue Mamdluli commented:

"Love this!"

Natasha Kaphiri commented:

"Very impressive."

Khayiyi Evelyn Mic commented:

"Very nice."

Princess Preyonce Sakara commented:

"Keep up the good work!"

Londiwe Simamane commented:

"Yinhle brada."

Mzansi split over his R25k home, Facebook users curious about man's crib

Briefly News previously reported a homeowner shared a picture of the structure he managed to build on a budget. Peeps were thoroughly impressed to see the man's set-up.

The man's post got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. A few netizens were concerned about how the house was built.

This guy built a one-bedroom apartment. The exterior looks like it was built with cement pillars. The interior was well-plastered, and he had tiles on his ceiling. In the comments, he said the building cost +-R25 000.

