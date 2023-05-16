A video of a boy holding his puppy in a shoe to keep it warm has gone viral on TikTok

The boy’s mother shared a video of the sweet moment, showing her son caring for his puppy

People gushed over the pureness of the love and care this child has for his animal

One little boy decided to put his puppy into a warm shoe because it was cold, and it made for the sweetest TikTok video. The boy’s caring heart had people’s eyes water.

This boy was taking care of his puppy in the cold and his love melted heartes.Image: TikTok / @sbanisezwe91

Source: TikTok

The unwavering care of a child can teach us a lot. Seeing this young man show his puppy love humbled many people.

TikTok video shows young boy keeping puppy warm in a shoe

This young man put his puppy into a warm shoe because it was cold, and his mother caught the sweet moment on camera. TikTok user @sbanisezwe91 shared the clip, showing the boy holding his puppy in the shoe, showing it unconditional love.

Take a look at the cuteness:

Mzansi people shed tears of happiness watching the precious moment

Guys, the pureness of a child’s heart is everything! People took to the comment section to share how this video touched their hearts and to also comment on how beautifully the young boy speaks.

Read some of the kind comments:

Lani said:

“Puppy struggle to regulate their temperature. His keeping his baby warm. ❤️❤️”

Taco’s Mom said:

“I don’t know who is cuter! ”

Maya_gee1 said:

“He is so adorable.. he sounds like a cartoon”

user8632789596956 said:

“It’s so adorable omg, that’s a lucky mama ”

Hugo said:

“I never knew a little chubby cosy boy named Barnacus holding a puppy in an Ugg boot would randomly make my eyes teary? I need a therapy dog.”

Source: Briefly News