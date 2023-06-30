In a TikTok video, a lady shared her cousin's journey to traditional lobola negotiations

The woman hilariously joked that her cousin was going to receive 8 cows because she foolishly fell in love

Mzansi social media users were in stitches over her comments, and some joined in and said at least she was getting something

A woman joked about her cousin choosing to get married when they were going to her lobola negotiations in a TikTok video. Source:@officialpenolopemorris/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a humorous TikTok post, a lady shared that she and her family were en route to lobola, her cousin with eight cows because she fell in love.

Lady's TikTok caption adds playful twist to lobola negotiations

@officialpenelopemorris' caption on TikTok added a lighthearted touch to the seriousness of lobola negotiations:

“Us going to exchange my cousin for 8 cows because she fooled around and fell in love.”

In the video, the bride is sitting in the backseat in a beautiful white wedding gown, while her cousins were wearing traditional attire, a doek covering their heads and a small blanket to cover their shoulders.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi users in stitches over cousin's comments over lobola

TikTok users couldn't help but burst into laughter because of the caption. Some even cracked jokes with @officialpenelopemorris in the comment section.

Kambursp15v commented:

“You have a brave cousin, being busy with love and now she equals to 8 cows.”

Glassy Shaanika added :

”At least y'all got 8 cows from her fooling around.”

TK said:

“Sell her off! More food for you guys at home once transaction has been completed.”

jona commented:

“Our cousins will be the death of us. How can she be that foolish?”

JudyBeetho said :

“At least you got the 8 cows. Some of us go for not a thing.”

Mantusingema2 added :

“You guys are doing the Lords work.”

This glimpse into a cherished cultural practice sheds light on the importance of lobola as a symbol of respect, unity, and the preservation of heritage.

Gorgeous bride-to-be became a sensation because of wedding gown

In other news, Briefly News reported about a bride-to-be becoming a sensation on social media after her designer showcased the creation of her breathtaking wedding dress, which blended modern and traditional elements.

The TikTok video, which gained over 150 000 views, showcased the dress-making process and the bride's reaction when she first fitted and saw the dress on herself.

Source: Briefly News