A young man took to TikTok to share how his dad was continuing to procreate regardless of the age gap between him and his siblings

The gent has an age gap of 18 to 24 years between his four younger siblings, and he wants his father to stop making any more children

People on Tiktok could not help but compare his pops to Nick Cannon

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video of a man sharing the 20-plus age gap between him and his siblings. Source: Getty Images/The Good Brigade, martinedoucet and Clarissa Leahy

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video posted by @sahv_ali took social media users on a hilarious journey of a father who was giving "Nick Cannon vibes". He shared pictures of his siblings on his dad's side, showcasing an astonishing 20-plus-year age gap between his younger brothers and sister.

The video starts with a young woman jokingly asking her brother, who is much older than her, about the Great Depression. @sahv_ali is then introduced, and he says that having a huge age gap difference between siblings has also become his reality.

He said:

"My father believes he's still youthful. He believes that he can still continue to procreate which he clearly can because he hasn't stopped."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Man showcases his siblings with 20+ age gap in TikTok video

He introduced his six-year-old baby brother, Forest, which leaves an age gap between the two brothers of 18 years. Next, he introduced King, who is four years old, and the brothers have a 20-year age gap between them.

He then introduced the youngest brother in the family, Quest, who is two years old, and that makes the age gap between them 22 years. Lastly, he introduced the latest addition to the family, his baby sister Ocean, who is only six months old.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users amused by siblings' age gap of 20-plus years

People in the comment section couldn't help but crack jokes about the situation his father has put him in, while others related to his story.

Read some of the comments below:

Jemma-Skye said:

"10-year age gap and my little sister asks me 'weren’t you scared when you were born without the proper equipment like we have when I was born.”'

Mpho Cadeau Radebe commented:

"I'm 26 and have an 8-month old brother."

Dougie1time added:

"I feel you bruh. I’m 27 years older than my youngest sister."

Doreen Moraa moracha said:

"It’s giving Nick Canon."

Tittel Del Mar commented:

"My half-siblings are my mom’s age. It’s a mess."

Grace added:

"You have a bigger age gap with siblings than people do with their kids."

User1234 said:

"He’s competing with Nick Cannon."

We don't know if @sahv_ali's father is planning on stopping but it is definitely giving Nick Cannon vibes. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon, who just welcomed his twelfth child, said only God will decide when he's done having children.

Couple showers each other with words of admiration after losing six babies

In other news, Briefly News recently reported about a couple who lost six babies, but still have a rock-hard relationship despite the many challenges they have faced.

Margaret Wamaitha Muthiora and her handsome husband, Stephen Muthiora, have been married for over a decade and had experienced many good times and also not so good. Including losing six babies, however, they were blessed with one bundle of joy.

In an interview with TUKO TV, the couple couldn't help but shower each other with kind words to each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News