A TikTok video shows how Americans were put on the spot when they were asked to name a city in Africa

They had the most outrageous and surprising responses as some of them named fictional places while others named countries

This challenge brought laughter and amusement to people across the globe with many requesting to see more

A group of Americans struggled to name a city in Africa when asked if they knew any in a hilarious TikTok video. Source: @eugenetoks/TikTok

In a side-splitting TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm, American people were put to the test as they attempted to name a city in Africa.

Americans confused as they struggle to name African city in video

The comical responses that followed will have you in fits of laughter and disbelief. From outrageous answers like Wakanda to surprising suggestions of France and even the vague reference to Western Africa.

Eugene Litman took to the streets to ask one simple question:

“Name a city in Africa?”

While many people didn’t know any, some gave funny answers that were not expected. Those who did know named places such as the mother city, Cape Town, the city of gold Johannesburg and home to the longest river in the world, Cairo.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Laughter unleashed as TikTok video leaves people in stitches

The TikTok video has become an internet sensation, leaving viewers in stitches. From the comical responses to the surprising suggestions, this challenge has brought laughter and amusement to people across the globe.

Read some of the comments below:

Ritha said:

"'Wakanda' is wild."

Mazvi commented:

“Wait what, we don't even exist in their world?”

Mia Morges added:

“Western Africa and Wakanda is the same girl for sure.”

WhisperOfTruth said:

“What the hell do people learn in school in America?”

Marina Herbst asked:

“I wonder what people learn these days at school? See they don't have atlas' at schools!!”

❤️‍ said:

“Why can't my African American brothers and sisters name one African city (no discrimination intended)?”

UdaraNwoke commented :

“This is sad. I know all cities in the world, even far away in Australia and New Zealand. New found land Canada and no one knows my city? They did us dirty."

Etceterawithest:

“So do they don't teach geography in America? Or is it just based on their own country?”

Eddie Scloud:

“It's a shame. It's very hard in Africa to find someone who doesn't know cities in America, Europe, etc.”

