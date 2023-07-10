A funny video of a man dressed in scary-looking attire has been doing th rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the man known as a magwera casually walking down the road

A woman is also seen running away in great fear from the man in the video, leaving Mzansi peeps amused

A video of woman running away from a man dressed in strange attire had social media users laughing out loud.

A lady left no chance of a magwera catching up to her. Image: @chipiela/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video shows the man, referred to as a magwera walking down the road sporting an unfamiliar look. As soon as other people notice him, they respond with fear as they run in an effort to evade the magwera.

One lady, in particular, is seen sprinting with great speed, leaving no chance for the strange man to catch up to her.

Watch the funny video below:

Ubenathi.M said:

"In SA we don’t ask what’s wrong we just follow the runner ."

Jazz reacted:

“She a runner she a track star”."

Melo R said:

"I cant stop laughing lmao. that time the man is chilled not even chasing anyone yet ."

wanelemkhize755 wrote:

"The guy with the green t-shirt runs for his life over taking everone."

Mshozah2 commented:

"Kubalekelwani manje?"

JayWasJay said:

"Limpopo July."

Esihle_hlongwane wrote:

"Cha bandla nam ngingathi galo yephuka."

Source: Briefly News