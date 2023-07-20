A mother shared a video of her teaching her baby to sit by putting her in a box

Netizens agreed that this hack works, as they have tried it with their children

Putting babies in boxes to help them learn to sit is a traditional one passed down from generation to generation. Mothers discussed how effective it is

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A mother teaches her baby to sit using a technique handed down to her. Image: @mommyeleven1

Source: TikTok

A woman started teaching her baby how to sit by putting her in a box, and netizens agreed it was an effective method.

Mothers pointed out that this method was passed down from their parents and grandparents and was also used to train them.

Mother teaches baby to sit in a box

The video was posted by @mummyeleven1, and in the video, her daughter is sitting in a box. Her caption shows that she is trying to teach her daughter how to sit by putting her in a box.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to BabyCenter, babies start learning to sit without support when they are between six and eight months old. One of the ways to encourage babies to sit up is to give them tummy time and to let them practice sitting up by using pillows as a support structure.

Watch the video here:

Online mothers share experiences with age-old sitting hack

Netizens agreed with @mummyeleven1 and said that they had tried this technique and it worked.

Nanki commented.

"I did this with all of my kids. I used the Pampers box."

Annieshuga04 also tried it.

"It's very effective. I started sitting with my son at three months old. He is now four months and he sits without support."

Twin said:

"My mother did this to all my kids. Says it makes the back strong."

Ntombie Spanjo Nzama also agreed.

"My mamkhulu taught me this one."

Amanda Sithebe also chipped in.

"Both my kids used the box. You need enough blankets for support and even put some toys inside the box."

Woman encourages teaching kids to dance from young age

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young mother taught her baby how to dance in a side-splitting TikTok video.

In the video, the parent showed how she taught her child some amapiano moves. The mother also pointed out that teaching children to dance from a young age is essential.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News