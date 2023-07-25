A TikTokker shared how her child cried tearfully after she told her that her employment status at work was changed to permanent

The woman's video shows how the young woman shed waterworks and smiled at the news that her mother is no longer a contract worker

South Africans also let the tears fall as they shared how God also answered their prayers in a similar fashion

A woman's daughter reacted tearfully after her mother told her that her employment status changed to permanent. Image: @zazantuli

A woman's daughter cried joyfully after being permanently hired at her workplace.

Her child's reaction to the mother's employment status touched the country, and they chopped onions because of the emotional significance of the moment.

A woman announces job status changes to daughter, who tears up

@zazantuli's video, which she posted on TikTok, was viewed 119K times. In the video, the young woman is having dinner when her mother announces she was given a permanent post at her workplace. The Zulu woman, who is from KwaZulu-Natal, pointed out that 2020 was a terrible year for them, but they continue to build from their trauma

This woman's story is heartwarming because South Africa has a high unemployment rate. At 32.9%, the nation's unemployment rate remains the highest globally.

Watch the video here:

Netizens choke up because of woman's permanent post

Parents in the comment section shared their joy with the woman. Some netizens even said they are waiting to be made permanent at work.

Lindelwa Ngcobo shared her story.

"Every time my son and I prayed at home, I would overhear him pray for me to get a job. It happened indeed."

DimplesM27 said:

"Not me crying because my 13-year-old son keeps asking if I have been hired permanently. Me not being permanent is stressing him more than me."

Mellora24 commented:

"I know that feeling. We have been there with my siblings back in the early 2000s."

Wydra08 added:

"It's a sign she has been praying for you without you knowing."

Tsomposs offered well wishes.

"She knows that prayers have been answered. A better life and great moments are coming."

