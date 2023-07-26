A video of a young woman showing off the baby she had within her marriage has gone viral

The TikTok post features a compilation of adorable moments between the mother and child

Many netizens responded with sweet comments, while others reacted with concern for the teen makoti

A young woman who got married at 17 years old took to social media to show off her firstborn in a cute video.

A teen wife showed off her little bundle of joy in a video. Image: @lylia_m2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young mother and wife shows off her firstborn

The video posted on TikTok shows sweet moments between the young makoti and her little bundle of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some psychologists share that girls who marry before the age of 18 are more likely to experience depression in adulthood. This is likely due to the many challenges that young married women face, such as early pregnancy, lack of education, and limited social and economic opportunities.

Mzansi netizens react to the teen makoti's TikTok video

Social media users responded to the video with sweet comments and their experiences of starting their own families. Other peeps responded with concern about the teen committing to wife and mother duties at a young age.

@TRESIA TRECY:heart: asked:

"Did you complete your studies?"

@Unathi commented:

"Got married when I was 16. I'm still married, and I'm happy for you all the best."

@Vuiswa Mvubelo said:

"Got married at 21 and got my firstborn at 23. Marriage is nice."

@MrsBuhlebenkosi G Md wrote:

"I love that firstborn in marriage they are judging you marrying at 17 when they are kipiting and have four kids."

@Boitumelo Ba Moanakwena wrote:

"Got married at the age of 25 and had my first born at the age of 26."

@zamokuhlemlaba119 replied:

"Now I want a baby."

Makoti has Mzansi laughing out loud after showing how women eat before and after marriage

In another story, Briefly News reported that getting married is a big commitment and perhaps one of the biggest life decisions we will make in life.

A South African woman posted a video showing the changes in how she used to eat before and after getting married.

A video posted by @makotiville on TikTok shows a woman all dressed up and eating at a restaurant in a calm and lady-like manner before it switches to show her looking very comfortable with her undone, eating with her hands from a takeaway box.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News