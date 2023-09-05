A woman from KwaZulu-Natal surprised her child when she brought cake for his birthday

The little prince could not show his face because of the overwhelming emotions

Netizens were happy for him and pointed out that his day was special

A woman brought her son cake at school. Image: @sbahlengenjabulo

Source: TikTok

A Durban hun surprised her son with a superhero cake; his reaction touched her and the country.

The young man was so stunned that he hid his face from the camera in what his mother called a pure reaction.

Woman surprises her son with cake at school

@sbahlengenjabulo posted her video on TikTok, where over 260K people viewed it. In the video, the beautiful woman walks to her 7-year-old son’s classroom desk to surprise her child. The young man’s face is buried deep in his hands while his mother puts the cake on the desk. She continues recording him, and there is happiness around him. The little boy is so surprised that he cannot look up from his concealed position.

Watch the video here:

South Africans celebrate with young man

His reaction moved netizens.

Phiwe_FirsBorn said:

“I cried too. He is overwhelmed by happiness.”

Netizens also noticed the young girl behind him, who seemed happy that there was cake in the classroom.

Nonjavbulo wrote:

“The girl behind him is so happy for him.”

BlessyThabie asked:

“Can you guys see how makoti is bushing next to him there?”

Pretty exclaimed:

“Kids love celebrating their birthdays at school. It makes them feel special. Such a cute reaction.”

Keitu E Mohlala remarked:

“There’s this generation of little boys, neh. God is at work, the boy child is getting the attention he deserves, and this will heal many things.”

Mbsli Khumalo said:

“This touched me. May he grow up to be a God-fearing man. May he stay covered in the blood of the Lamb.”

Mahlatse1129 could relate.

“My son did the same. I was so emotional seeing him reacting that way.”

