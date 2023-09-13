A young girl impressed South African social media users with her pap cooking skills over an open-fire

Viewers were left amazed as they watched the young girl expertly stir the maize mixture in a three-legged pot

People praised her mother for teaching the kid a useful life skill while she was young and impressionable

A young girl trended for cooking pap in a big pot. Image: @user3097461678591

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a 10-year-old cooking pap in a 3-foot pot has taken South Africa by storm.

Exceptional culinary skills

In the clip, the young girl can be seen stirring the maize mixture over an open fire. Her cooking skills at such a tender age left many people stunned.

The video circulated fast on the platform, with 211,000 views in a short period. Comments poured in, expressing shock that the 10-year-old could prepare the traditional dish with such finesse.

Young cook fills Mzansi with awe

Some parents even admitted that their own children were nowhere near this level of cooking.

Some confessed that they struggled to cook a meal over an open fire, making the young girl's ability all the more remarkable.

Watch the video posted by @user3097461678591 below:

Cooking video gets SA's attention

Hundreds of netizens raved about the young girl slaying the massive pot of pap with ease.

Machwene Sarinah shared:

"My 13-year-old can't even fry eggs. Well done, mommy for teaching her early."

@Reneilwetaba stated:

"My 11-year-old, when we say wash dishes lol, she will cry."

@Thero added:

"My 10-year-old twins can't even try to bath on their own."

@mettycanemaluke posted:

"This is great, kids are not the same."

@charmaine commented:

"Yoh it is not yet time for her to cook. Let kids be kids bathong."

@Tshepi_92 wrote:

"I'm 31 and can't do this."

@survival said:

"It is well done until she gets burnt."

@Pununu shared:

"Me I started cooking when I was in Grade 2. I used to stay with my sister who was a teacher."

