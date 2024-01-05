A woman on TikTok shared a video of her much older partner giving the internet a cute little dance

The woman showed love to older men, saying they provide a much easier life than their younger counterparts

The comments came through with love, with many women sharing their appreciation for older men

The woman posted a video of her and her older boyfriend dancing on TikTok. Source: @goldenred_lips

The TikTokker shared the video with the caption:

"The life most people don’t talk about is the peaceful life"

Her profile hosts numerous TikTok love letters to her boyfriend, who is 37 years her senior.

Nothing but a number

The video was posted with the phrase:

"When you find a good older man who is at peace with himself and only wants to show you a peaceful life."

Love in the air

The comments sections were in awe of the couple, with many women sharing their experiences with older men and how much better.

Meallionaire shared some wise words:

"The old men know how to treat you. My grandma said, “I'd rather be an old man’s sweetheart than be a young man’s fool.”

Bria is hooked:

"God, this is what I mean when I want an older man!"

Myisha said:

"I love this! older man that already went through all the stages and just wants to be happy!"

Gem Middleton shared her experience:

"From a woman who loves older men. You All have goals. I hope to find my love one day."

Nicole wrote:

"I love this for you all. Such an amazing, beautiful couple "

Onkabetse Mokgwasa shares the love:

"Currently married to one, the best! This is our 6th year! I told him if God would take him before time and choose to remarry, I’ll go for his age mates."

Young women share why they prefer dating older men

In other Briefly News, Popular web influencer @danielmarven took to social media to share a video of women discussing dating older men.

Their reasons were primarily based on financial benefits, and Mzansi online users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

