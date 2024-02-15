This woman sent her man out to get her pads with wings and shared with the world what he returned with

TikTok user @cauchjoelle shared a video showing her man innocently bringing her pad and chicken wings

The funny video had people howling in the comment section, commending the man on his efforts

This woman sent her man to get pads with wings and was humoured by what he returned with. The video went viral, leaving thousands howling.

It's a shame that some men really try to be there for their ladies when it is that time of the month, but they’ll never fully get it unless they have actually experienced a period themselves.

Man brings bae pads and chicken wings

TikTok user @cauchjoelle was defeated by laughter when her man came back with sanitary pads and chicken wings. When she asked for pads with wings, her man thought she meant chicken wings, lol.

Understanding the humorous beauty of the moment, she snapped a clip and shared it for everyone to enjoy. Shame our guy was so confused.

Take a look:

People laugh at the man’s interpretation of pads with wings

The comment section was buzzing with laughter. Well many commended the man on actually going to get the pads, the wings were the real showstopper.

Read some of the comments:

Mercedes Henderson clapped:

“Bless his heart. My husband had no idea what pads with wings were either, lol.”

Samantha California loved it:

“This is the only pads with wings I’d tolerate bless his wings ”

Miya B. laughed:

“A win is a win; where’s the ranch ”

Iammisswanda was defeated:

“It’s the putting the wings on top of the box of pads. ”

Men normalise buying pads and tampons for women

Briefly News reported that do an experiment when you are free and have some time to spare. Walk into the nearest supermarket and observe the shelf with sanitary pads.

As expected, there will be a host of women stopping by to pick their month's fill, but there will also be a few men in different categories.

There is the first category that has bought sanitary pads for their women enough times that they are seasoned enough to know which brand to pick from the very many on display.

