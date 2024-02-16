An elderly man reminded himself of his old days by showing off his moves at a friendly gathering

The man was captured in a TikTok video by his son, who was happy to see his dad enjoying himself

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding him and feeling envious at the same time

A father reminded himself of his old days by dancing his heart out. Images: @king_davey_sa

Source: TikTok

A son took to his TikTok video and uploaded a video of his father in one of his happiest moments.

@king_davey_sa presumably captured the video in what seemed to have been a celebratory event. His father seemed to have reminded himself of his days when he was young and fresh.

Not that those days are gone, it was pretty evident by the fire dance moves he spit on the dance floor while some nice old-school music was playing. The man took to the stage while everyone watched and did his thing.

The son did not hold back in showing his pride towards his father. According to the caption, the man is happy that his dad is happy.

"My dad is a happy soul♥️"

Dad dishes out fire dance moves

Watch the entertaining TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the dad's energy

The video garnered over 55k likes, with many online users applauding the taima for his moves. Others said they want to be like him when they get older, while others were envious because his moves are unmatched even for the younger generation.

@mamdunge08 hyped:

"Washa"

@thembisilenkosi40 hilariously joked:

"To us who watched more than 2 times and were afraid to write the comments going on our minds"

@Tebogo1582Gratitudes❤️ said:

"This is some of the things that charmed your mom with him"

@Thato _tee remembered their late father:

"This is exactly what my late father would be doing in gatherings ❤️I watched this more than three times."

@Bongs ZN loved:

"Stress-free, enjoying his life with his family."

