A father was hilariously tired of his handful grandson and asked his daughter to fetch her child

The dad took to every social media platform to send the mother of his grandchild messages

The online community reacted to the man's act, with many finding him very funny and wanting to know what the child did

A dad hilariously texted his daughter on social media to fetch her son. Images: @_whoisabby_x/ TikTok, @Hilch/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

One dad who has had it with his grandchild texted his daughter on every social media platform, asking her to fetch her child.

@_whoisabby_x posted a picture post on TikTok of her dad's messages. The hilariously tired father sent the messages via SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok and even went on to write a whole email. The daughter found this funny.

Answering the TikTok users with much to say, the woman gave context. She said her son did nothing wrong, but she thinks her dad was tired because the little one can be a handful.

"Funniest thing, he did nothing. I think my dad just needed a break from my son because he can become a handful."

She also added that this drama unfolded while they were in the same house. She was just in the kitchen when her dad bombarded her with all the messages.

Dad texts daughter on every social platform to fetch grandchild

The father started texting her on WhatsApp. Image: @_whoisabby_x

Source: TikTok

Mr Phillander then moved to send the message by SMS and Messenger. Images: @_whoisabby_x

Source: TikTok

The father also took the messages to TikTok and email. Images: @_whoisabby_x

Source: TikTok

TikTokkesrs laughed at the Dad drama

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users finding the situation funny and loving

@Tumelo Ramasike hilariously commented:

"If you don’t go take your child "

@Thandy_Mbokane laughed:

"The old man was not playing he even fetched you in your email"

@Lee asked:

"Omg What did the child do "

@Algreanette stanned:

"The email killed me, your dad is a legend."

Source: Briefly News