A lovely makoti took to social media to share visuals from her lobola day with her followers and the world

She posted a video that shows the proceedings of the ceremony, and it gained traction on the platform

Viewers loved getting an inside look into the festivities and wished the bride well on married life

A woman gave TikTok users a glimpse of her lobola day. Image: @sindiswa.ngcobo

One woman took netizens on a journey of love and tradition. The makoti shared glimpses from her lobola day on social media.

The air was filled with excitement and anticipation as two families united in joyful celebration.

Makoti shows lobola celebrations

The heartwarming video was posted on the TikTok account @sindiswa.ngcobo. Viewers saw the beautiful tradition of the lobola play out before their eyes. From women gathering to cook delicious meals while suited uncles arrived with gifts and the cows.

Lobola video becomes a TikTok hit

Each frame captured the essence of the special day in the makoti's life. The clip gathered more than 289,000 views and got hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens extend well-wishes

People across the world joined the celebrations virtually. They showered the bride with messages of love and blessings for her journey ahead.

See some comments below:

@senziemtolo said:

"I smiled throughout the video. This is beautiful. Congratulations ❤️"

@asanda_amazizi wrote:

"The cows coming out of the bakkie ❤️ and the man driving the bakkie at the end is he married?"

@MaZetDondolo mentioned:

"Those who cooked they know their story! The new acquisition looks good on you."

@nxumalompumie stated:

"This is beautiful. ❤️ I wish one of these good days I will find a good man who can marry me. ♥️ Congratulations."

@naliah252 posted:

"I love the end more than ever, you looking at your cows."

@Ziba_42 commented:

"Congrats, I declare love, commitment and blessings upon your union."

@userNoxie3925873432719 stated:

"Yoh, this is so beautiful. Looking at the cows takes the cup shame."

@maya_dudu added:

"This is so beautiful to watch. Congratulations."

Woman shares sight of her lobola cows

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the lobola process is an incredibly significant long-running practice in South African traditional weddings. The traditions see the two families coming together to negotiate a bride price paid to the bride's family.

The price can be influenced by many factors, including social status and education level, and how it is paid is worked out through the negotiation between the two families.

