A South African woman named Lihle shared a TikTok video showing off expensive Louis Vuitton gifts her boyfriend bought her

The video sparked envy and curiosity among viewers, with some questioning how Lihle found such a generous partner

A relationship expert, Shelley Lewin, spoke to Briefly News about the importance of emotional connection rather than material displays of affection in relationships

One woman had netizens in awe after sharing a video, flexing how her man spent over R100K on her.

Woman shows off Louis Vuitton gifts

A TikTok video shared by Lihle (@lihle89) shows her displaying a receipt of R114 000 before showing several Louis Vuitton packages with designer goodies from her man.

Lihle's video sparked envy and various comments from netizens who desired her relationship, as well as those who questioned how she was able to get a man who could spend such a large amount of money on her.

Expert comments on the pressure of material displays of love

Addressing the matter of people desiring the lavish life in relationships as portrayed by posts such as Lihle's, relationship expert Shelley Lewin told Brielfy News that it is important to be aware of the influence that societal and social media expectations and consumer culture have on relationships.

"Understanding these influences can help you make conscious choices and resist unnecessary pressures imposed by people on social media. Focus on building emotional intimacy rather than relying solely on material expressions of love.

"By taking a thoughtful and intentional approach to dating, you increase your chances of finding a relationship that is fulfilling and aligned with your true needs," Shelley explained.

Mzansi reacted to the woman's R100K spoils from bae

Check out some of the comments on Lihle's post from intrigued netizens:

Pfariso_Paris commented:

"Where do you’ll get such men?❤️"

Noxolo Thwala ❤ wrote:

"Nina nithwele ngamakuku ngeke ."

nthabz.com replied:

"Kanti nibathathaphi ye? sicela i plug nathi sikhathele abo skin care and clothing plug sifuna le."

Sizwe commented:

"Siyazi kune Nigeria behind the scene."

Lynx replied:

"I just want to see that receipt properly with the address of the store please."

Sbahle replied:

"Ezazalwa zembethe☺️☺️hhayi mi bengizothi akanginike leyomali ngithenge isite ngakhe umuzi ."

Woman shows off cash bouquet and stacks of money

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman caused a stir and sparked envy online after sharing a video of how loved and spoiled she is.

A TikTok video by Buhle Zungu shows her holding a large bouquet of beautiful roses with R200 notes inside and several stacks of cold hard cash in her other hand.

In the clip, Buhle can be seen singing along to the song So Amazing by Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder.

