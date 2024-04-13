A woman showed gratitude and appreciation to her father, who motivated her and her siblings

The lady said her father pushed them towards education and helped her with maths and physics in Grade ten

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating her on her success and showing love to the dad

A woman took to her TikTok account to express gratitude to her father, who encouraged her and her siblings to pursue education.

In the video posted by @fulu.0, she showed her unfinished house and two cars. The woman credited her dad for her success. She said her father pushed her and her siblings towards education.

"I'll forever thank my dad for pushing my siblings and me towards education."

Woman thanks dad for motivating her and her siblings

Man helps daughter with Grade 2 work

In another video she shared on her account, she showed her father helping his granddaughter with her Grade 2 content. The woman further revealed that her dad used to help her with Maths and Physics in Grade 10.

Netizens loved the video

The online community flocked to her comment section, with many applauding the woman for her success and for loving her relationship with her father.

@Zwivhuya Takalani commented:

"Amazing. some of us we push cause we had no one to push us....Now life is better."

@ Peony said:

"Babes my grandmother and we all very grateful.We always aurgue about who’s buying the new what what car next . Even my cousins we always say we need to fight for parking spots ."

@Lucia_Lulu adored:

"This is inspiring ."

@Birbie girl_nolly M loved:

"Wow that’s amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Woman fetches dad from club at 05:30 am

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who woke up at 5:30 am to fetch her dad from groove.

A responsible dad called his daughter to fetch him from groove after he noticed that he was not going to be able to drive himself home under the influence of alcohol. @nakho_mahola posted a video fetching her father from a bar in East London, Eastern Cape, at 5:30 am.

