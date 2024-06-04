A mother shared her baby’s school report card, whereas many other moms created a thread of 87 comments

The report card examines the baby’s natural growth and adaptation to specific environments

Some netizens are stunned by the assessment of babies, but some find the whole concept cute

A mother on TikTok showed off her 21-month-old baby’s school report card.

A mother showed off her 21-month-old baby's report card on TikTok. Image: @lebzinntuli

Source: TikTok

The detailed report showed the child’s overall growth in an environment

We’re all assessed

A mother found her 21-month-old report card funny enough to share on TikTok, where she invited many other moms to chime in with what’s on their minds. Baby Khathiwe's term one report showed good progress, which her mother is very proud of.

The report card included:

Responding to your name

Help picking up toys

Playing with other kids

Overcoming separation anxiety

Using a spoon or fork to eat

Using crayons

Scribbling

Pointing to an object when named

Pointing to body parts when named

Naming simple pictures in books

Saying your own name

Following simple instructions

Repeat words heard in conversations

Just like most reports, this one too has a general comment.

Watch video below:

Toddler moms

This mommy club is extreme and does not play about their children’s education and appreciate that detailed feedback they get from their children's schools. This is what netizens had to say:

@joycelesenyeho expressed her frustrations with the reports:

"Those "not yet" used to bother me so much because at home she did those things."

@IamNonjabulo cannot get over the well detailed report:

"This has to be the cutest report I've ever seen."

@tshideey roasted her little sister who took her rehearsals seriously:

"Yho my lil sis used to shout out poems on the mirror at home only to find out she cries when she has to do them at school I was like girrrl."

@Rich Aunt can already see the baby's future:

"So it looks like she'll graduate with soon ,invitations assemblief!"

Back to school

Briefly News reported that one mother took to TikTok to reveal the condition in which she picked up her daughter on her first day at school. The lovely lady shared before and after clips to show people what she was dealing with.

People had a good laugh and let the mother know that she had the best first day at school. TikTok user @lilithayonela dropped her baby girl off at school, looking fabulous in her pink dress. When she went to collect her toddler from pre-school, she had no shoes or socks on, her hair was in a mess and she was dressed in a different set of clothing.

Source: Briefly News