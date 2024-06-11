The woman who allegedly gave birth to 10 babies, Gosiame Sithole, has not made headlines since 2021, and netzines wonder why

The story of the lady was debunked by Guinness World Records, who informed BBC; however, her husband confirmed it was indeed true

Social media users reacted to the story of the woman as many took to the comments section with inquires

Talk about Gosiame Sithole's whereabouts three years after she allegedly gave birth to 10 infants has set social media ablaze yet again as Mzansi tries to piece together the details.

Gosiame Sithole's whereabouts after three years since alleging giving birth to 10-Babies sparks social media speculation. Image: gosiamethamarasithole

The incident occurred in Johannesburg's Pretoria in 2021, leaving the world astonished.

Gosiame Sithole: 3 years since she allegedly gave birth to 10 babies

Gosiame Sithole's story had many people glued to their phones during the pandemic, as many were invested in their fascinating tale. It was also reported to be a "world record" if Gosiame Sithole has, in fact, given birth to 10 babies.

Guinness World Records, however, denied the reports and informed the BBC that it was looking into the possibility of setting a new world record.

With the exception of her alleged 10 baby deliveries, Gosiame Sithole has remained unknown to the public for the past three years. Gosiame Sithole's husband revealed that his wife gave birth to decuplets in the wake of the news, even if the scan indicated otherwise.

In an interview with Pretoria News in 2021, Gosiame Sithole's husband stated, "It's seven boys and three girls." A close family member also backed up his claims, citing that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to 10 infants.

Where is Gosiame Sithole and her alleged 10 babies

According to The South African Gosiame, Sithole had allegations of being wrongfully detained for mental health observation were rejected in a 57-page report one year later.

The study downplayed the government's role in her husband's missing report, but it did imply that she could have needed to be admitted for mental health observation. Sithole voluntarily went to the police with the question. Despite not having access to them, she claimed to have given birth to decuplets. Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Survé of Pretoria News assisted her.

Netizens react to woman's story

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on Gosiame Sithole's story as they rushed to the comments section saying:

Evee Eve Magakwe said:

"That woman gave us all stress as a country! I mean the whole country!! And for what?"

John Carter Jr added:

"Those were just pillows in that tummy. A stunt."

Siyabonga Nkosenhle Khumalo cracked a joke saying:

"She left Mzansi wondering."

Mandla Mn Cube wrote:

"She and the kids voted for MK in KZN."

Lonndon Bakeeryh shared:

"She is around Tembisa, but the truth will come out one day, what's actually happened to this lady."

Gosiame Thamara: Details of the Gauteng woman who gave birth to 10 babies

Briefly News previously reported that Gosiame Thamara Sithole delivered her decuplets on 7th June 2021 at a hospital in Pretoria. Interestingly, she was not on any fertility treatment, although she did not carry her pregnancy to term.

Gosiame had not anticipated giving birth to ten babies. Instead, her scans revealed that she was expecting eight children; hence, the doctors were bummed to find two more babies.

