Letoya Makhene recently opened up about her family losing their pet kitten, Pepper

The family pet was tragically run over by a car and died, and Latoya said it was a difficult period for her family

Mzansi gathered in support of Letoya and her loved ones, understanding the pain of losing a pet

Letoya Makhene and their family mourned the death of their pet kitten, Pepper. Images: letoyamakhenep

Home Wrecker actress, Letoya Makhene and her family are going through a hard time after their pet kitten, Pepper, was tragically run over by a car and died.

Letoya Makhene's kitten passes away

Former Generations actress, Letoya Makhene, is going through a difficult period in her life and has unfortunately been dealt another blow.

Following a Briefly News report about the end of the actress' marriage after her partner filed for divorce, Letoya announced that her family kitten sadly passed away.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress revealed that on her way to a show, the family pet, Pepper, died after being run over by a car.

She said after putting Pepper down, she and her family visited the vet and bonded with several animals, which helped ease the pain:

"I bonded with everyone’s pets, and it healed all our hearts. We played with huge puppies and newly born pups. It was such a bittersweet moment. RIP Pepper, you were a big part of our family."

Mzansi shows love to Letoya Makhene

Netizens sent comforting messages to Letoya and her family through their grief:

South African actress, Boity, said:

"Oh, I’m so sorry. The hurt of losing a pet cuts deep."

thereal_babyjoe wrote:

"It's always hard. Pets just have a way of creeping into our hearts."

thandokazi139 comforted Letoya:

"Sending hugs."

rocxymukulu could relate:

"I know the pain of losing a pet."

ezethumtyenene posted:

"That's why I don't own one after losing two. My heart isn't strong enough to take another loss."

