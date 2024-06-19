“Left No Crumbs”: Little Girl Mimics Pregnant Mother to Join in Dance Challenge

A pregnant mother was left laughing after her daughter thought she also had to show her belly to dance

The little girl thoroughly enjoyed herself, stomping her feet and clapping for her adorable performance

Social media users took to the comment section to laugh at how cute they found the little one's actions

A cute little girl didn't want to miss out on a dance with her pregnant mother. Images: @leigh_and_babyginger

A pregnant woman who tried to take on a TikTok dance challenge was interrupted by her daughter, who felt she had to show her belly too.

The woman, known as Leigh, went to the popular social media platform mentioned above to post the video of herself and her tiny tot ready to dance on her account (@leigh_and_babyginger).

Before Leigh (who was showing her pregnant belly) could do anything, her daughter popped into the frame, showing her tummy. She looked at her smiling mother, started dancing by stomping her feet, and ended her performance with a clap.

The proud mom captioned her post:

"When you're trying to do a challenge, and she also joins with her bump."

Watch the video below:

Internet users laugh at the adorable girl

Members of the online community could not help but laugh at the little one's attempt to look like her mother.

@kijumbuvenas shared what she thought the baby girl was thinking:

"She was like, 'It's my chance.'"

@user2405613325106 shared a similar experience in the comment section:

"My three-year-old makes fun of my bump, too."

When @yikomathebula8 said Leigh's daughter "ate" the dance, the mommy replied:

"And left no crumbs. She even clapped her hands for herself there at the end. Did you see?"

