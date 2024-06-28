After receiving his degree, a University of the Free State graduate went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend

The lucky woman, whose loved ones surrounded her, shared the video on her TikTok account

Many social media users filled the comment section with congratulatory messages and showed their respect for the selfless man

A UFS graduate made his girlfriend a fiancée on his graduation day. Images: @chedzie

Source: TikTok

A young man, ready to start his future after obtaining his degree, proposed to his girlfriend on the day of his graduation.

The fiancée, Chedzie, took to her TikTok account (@chedzie) to share the adorable moment she found herself. The short clip shows the woman's soon-to-be husband, down on one knee, dressed in his University of the Free State graduation cap and gown.

Surrounded by family, friends, and possibly strangers, viewers see a teary-eyed Chedzie nodding her head as she wipes away her tears.

Watch the precious video below:

Graduate's proposal melts hearts

The gentleman warmed online community members' hearts when he proposed to his loving partner after the graduation ceremony.

@goldiie.locs said to Chedzie:

"That man chose a day that’s all about him and made it all about you. He’s so in love with you."

@lovelee_25 adored the clip, saying:

"This is beautiful."

@una.rine_ sent positivity to the future bride, writing:

"As I wait for the wedding invitation, girl, you deserve all the love and happiness. I’m happy for you."

Speaking about the man's character, @mama_shekinah commented:

"This is selfless."

@mazomamello told Chedzie:

"This must be the best day to live."

Man proposes marriage to his girlfriend on her graduation day

In a similar love-filled story, Briefly News reported about a young Ghanaian man who turned heads on social media after proposing marriage to his pretty girlfriend on her graduation day to prove his love.

The video showed the pretty graduate and her man dancing in the public's full glare when the man suddenly went on his knees and brought out a ring. Unaware of what her lover had done since her back was facing him, the lady turned to see her man on his knees with a ring in his hand.

