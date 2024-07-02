To some of us, ageing is a nightmare that we hope we never have to face, but then again, it’s inevitable

This lady faced something incredibly mind-boggling when her uncle roasted her for getting older

The uncle is seen hysterically crying, almost falling on his knees as he laughs at his niece turning 26

A woman on TikTok exposed her uncle’s childish behaviour as he died of laughter.

A lady on TikTok, Lesedi, was mind-boggled by her uncle roasting her for getting older. Image: @lesedi_mat

The uncle could not believe Lesedi’s age and hysterically roasted her.

Mzansi girls getting older

Women often get worried about getting older because they fear that their beauty will fade. Wrinkles, grey hair, weight gain, and weak bones are all reside on the dark side of ageing that people fear facing.

Although everyone grows everyday and eventually becomes a year older, a hun’s uncle on TikTok just could not process his niece’s age. The uncle was seen weak, hysterically laughing at the fact that Lesedi was turning 26.

Lesedi could not believe the uncle’s childish behaviour and captioned her clip:

“Am I really that childish for my age? Is that why my uncle is dying like this?”

Watch the video below:

Age is just a number

Honestly, stressing about getting older is just weird because if you’re not living, you’re dying. People are scared of dying, yet they hate to live and celebrate every age.

Lesedi was mind-boggled as much as we are by the uncle’s hilarious actions and took the situation to TikTok for netizens to decipher:

@PELO | Vaal/Midrand MUA agrees with the uncle:

"I totally get him shame, 26 is such a big age."

@Tabie.Thapie shared her age shaming story:

"He reminds me of my manager who laughed and said that he's never such a childish 32-year-old when I'm really trying to be serious."

@Michelle Mokwena shared a funny story:

"I onced told my mom I’m 26 and she asked how."

Mzansi uncles make the world go round

Briefly News also reported that footage of an uncle ruining a child's cake has gone viral on social media, leaving people in laughter. The TikTok clip captivated the attention of netizens, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

