Queenstown Couple Shows Off Love in Public, Netizens Envious: “Sbwl This Romance”

A video showing a duo being loved up in public has left South Africans feeling envious.

In a TikTok clip shared by @leeshle_ngconde, the Queenstown couple is standing in front of a tavern. They can be seen kissing each other. The gentleman even fixed his partner's hair.

The TikTokker was herself so envious of the couple. As she took the video from her car, she loudly cheered the beautiful couple who sang a Mariah Carey song before they crossed the road holding hands.

"Anizuyazi iLove nina." (Yall don't know love)

Lovebirds adorably show public affection

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers adored the loved-up couple

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users finding the couple adorable and some feeling envious.

@HeWhoMustNotBeNamed stanned:

"Everything is perfect, even the tavern name, cherry on top."

@Bongiwe A Chanty Tib wrote:

"Drunken love."

@pheyith joked:

"Me heading for that tarven."

@Pretty Chulumanco complimented:

"He’s such an affectionate man ♥️♥️♥️."

@Cameron Mason loved:

"Sbwl this romance ."

@Katie_Sams said:

"Tavern based relationships are always Goated ."

@TheNatoh laughed:

"I am here for the commentator ."

@umiiii felt envious:

"Heh ndithi, God, I see what you’ve done for others ."

@Letta Tsolo was entertained:

"You have the best commentary ever, making me wanna watch more."

@Cvdge said:

"That yeeeeessss."

@Lindi wrote:

"I’ts the shouting for me."

