A woman shared a video of her niece and cousin fighting to stay together after one had to leave

While some family members tried to hold one girl, the other made a run for it away from the car she had to get into

Social media users flooded the comment section with laughter and cracked jokes over the comical clip

A hilarious video showed how a family tried separating cousins from each other when one had to leave. Images: @mamii_rossa17

South African social media users had quite a laugh after seeing two little cousins trying their best to stay together.

TikTokker @mamii_rossa17 took to her account on the app to show how her niece and cousin reacted when they had to part ways. While one man tried to get a little girl in pink into a car, other family members attempted to get a girl in yellow out and away from the vehicle.

Unfortunately for the man, the girl in pink escaped from his hands and hilariously made a run for it.

@mamii_rossa17 wrote in the video:

"My niece became Usain Bolt."

The struggle continued, and the girls filled the clip with their cries.

The TikTokker laughed and said in her caption:

"The neighbours probably thought we were killing goats."

Watch the comical video below:

Netizens crack jokes about crying girls

@mamii_rossa17's video received over a million views from social media users, who also took to the comment section to share their laughs at the two girls and their family's attempt to separate them.

Sharing their assumption about the crying cousins, @katlehom__ laughingly wrote:

"They planned this."

@anelenkanyane added in the comments:

"May their bond stay this solid."

Seeing the comment, @mamii_rossa17 responded:

"They are always fighting when they are together. Don’t be fooled."

@smileycelly shared a sad reality:

"This is how I used to cry for my cousins. Now, we hardly even talk."

@kalogomojalefa laughed and said:

"My girl in pink fought."

After @lebogang.biancah laughed about the young man chasing the girl, @mamii_rossa17 said:

"He looks like he’s chasing a chicken and losing."

Girl cries after parents share news of pregnancy

In a related article filled with tears, Briefly News reported about a hilarious yet touching TikTok video that showed a child's honest reaction when her parents gave her a large gift bag to open in front of them.

Already suspicious, the child opened the bag containing a book and a cup, indicating she would be a sister. The little girl broke into an emotional meltdown as she expressed that she didn't want a baby because she felt her parents would stop loving her.

