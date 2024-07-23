A young naughty gentleman pulled a hilarious joke on an elderly man who was enjoying his day

The guy took mkhulu's alcohol without his permission resulting in him standing up from the chair and chasing him

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at how the two were so playful

A young gent playfully provoked an elderly man. Images: @ babo6178/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video of a naughty young man playing with an elderly man has gone viral on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @babo6178, the elderly man is sitting outside comfortably with a blanket, he is smoking a cigarette. He had a bottle of gin beside him.

A young gent comes and takes the man's alcohol to pour for himself but mkhulu was not having it. The elderly man did a count-up for the young guy to give him his alcohol back. He counted until five and then stood up, hilariously chasing the gent.

They finally stopped and the young man gave mkhulu his alcohol and asked him to pour for him. He did but the gent still had the nerve to complain about how little the elderly man poured - lol.

Naughty young gent pulls joke on elderly man

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the two men

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users finding the video hilariously funny and laughing at the humorous mkhulu.

@Mpho_Sekgobela7 mphoza asked:

"Please use the sound from the song utshwala bam."

@Msuthu joked:

"Apparently he is still counting ."

@esihle commented:

"This is so me and my uncle ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@GASWHO shared:

"Oh I miss home."

@owugugukwaJehova said:

"Not you wiping the top."

