In a heartwarming TikTok video, a young boy attempts to keep his grandmother warm by scooping heat from a heater and pouring it over her

His innocent gesture has charmed viewers, sparking laughter and affection online

Netizens are smitten by his thoughtful act, calling him a "pure gentleman" and delighting in his endearing effort

A viral TikTok video shows a boy scooping warmth from a heater to comfort his grandmother, touching viewers with his innocent and loving act. Images: @zayasoul_rsa.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming and hilarious video that's melting hearts online, a young boy has been hailed for his creative attempt to keep his grandmother warm.

The video, shared on TikTok by @zayasoul_rsa, shows the little boy taking a unique approach to helping his gogo stay warm during the chilly weather.

See the video on TikTok below:

A perfect gentleman for gogo

The boy is seen carrying a small bucket toward a heater in the video.

His mission? To scoop up some of the heater's warmth and pour it over his grandmother.

His earnest effort to comfort viewers has resonated deeply, leading to a wave of laughter and affection on social media.

Netizens were smitten over his kind gesture

The touching video highlighted the boy’s sweet intentions and brought a dose of light-heartedness to social media users who are charmed by his innocent and loving gesture.

melanin_taki commented:

"A pure gentleman, if he wanted to he would."

maMthiyane also said:

"Bamubhunyela nge-warmth ugogo 🤭😊🥰" [He’s coming back with heat for gogo 🤭😊🥰]

Thumbela omuhle added that:

"Lapho uGogo akayingeni shem😌🤣🤣🤣🤣" [Gogo is definitely not in the heat zone 😌🤣🤣🤣🤣].

Lungi also noted that:

"O mo tshela ka molelo😂😂😭😭" [He’s pouring fire air 😂😂😭😭].

Kwande-ZN said:

"Uthini manibuza wenzani umzukulu wami🤣🤣🤣" [What’s he saying when you ask him what he's doing, my grandchild? 🤣🤣🤣].

sphalaphala12 added that:

"Nkosi yami ukhela ugogo ukushisa😂😂😂" [My lord, he’s heating up gogo 😂😂😂].

user2210811773847 was also taken aback:

"🎁😂🤣🥰❤️oh kodwa💕"

SiweBlose exclaimed:

"😂😂😂😂kodwa nkosi" [😂😂😂😂but oh Lord].

Hlengiwe Mngadi commented that:

"😂😂😂kodwa mzukulu cabangela gogo" [😂😂😂but grandchild, he's thinking of gogo]

Source: Briefly News