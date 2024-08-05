A woman on TikTok shared a lovely gesture from her mom after giving birth

The new mom was temporarily gifted with a luxurious master bedroom to sleep in with her newborn

Netizens loved the gesture and shared their stories of being taken care of by their loved ones after having a baby

A woman on TikTok shared how her mother showed her love after she gave birth.

A woman on TikTok shared how warmly her mom welcomed her home after having a baby. Image: @kiyahdice

Source: TikTok

The thoughtful mother traded rooms with her daughter until the newborn stage was over.

Mom lends daughter her luxurious master bedroom after giving birth

Mothers know best about pregnancy; therefore, a woman who gets to be a mother while their mother is alive is incredibly blessed and lucky. A woman on TikTok shared her smooth journey after giving birth.

The lady's mom temporarily gifted her with a luxury master bedroom. Since her room is on the colder side of the house, her mother decided to trade rooms with her and told her newborn stage was over.

The master bedroom exudes tranquility and elegance, with neutral tones and complementary metallic decorative pieces that exude luxury. The new mom shared a virtual tour of the humongous and stunning bedroom on her TikTok.

She captured her clip:

"POV: Your mom borrowed you her main bedroom for botsetsi. My bedroom is on the colder side of the house so my mom offered her bedroom because ke nele motsetsi wa mariga."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman sleeping in the master bedroom after giving birth

The sweet moment touched Mzansi netizens, who were inspired to tell their stories of how their mums helped them after giving birth:

@Dramancia shared her story:

"My mom didn't even for for 1 night help me with my daughter. She was in the house. Nurturing my sisters 5month old second born. Mind you I had a C-sec, she is my first. My gogo intervened & took us."

@00009999melody shared that:

"My gran did this in 2005, my grandad had to move too. May their souls continue to rest."

@Seipati Motene highlighted that:

"I was at my in laws and my mother in law gave me her parents bedroom, the love, care and attention to detail, I will forever be grateful."

Source: Briefly News