A man and his partner were spotted begging for help after getting robbed on the road

The pair neglected their vehicle to scream and jump in the middle of the road to attract any form of help

Mzansi understood their pain, but they were also cautious enough to know how ruthless some people are, and that could turn out to be a trap

A lady travelling in a car was filming content on the road when she spotted a couple begging for help. The pair were seen begging for help in the middle of the road.

Source: TikTok

The lady tried convincing her driver to pull over and help the distressed couple.

Couple begs for help on the road after being robbed

Crime is at an all-time high, and criminals have managed to come up with creative ways of executing their malicious schemes on people. Motorists have had to be extra careful on the road as their car can get stripped down at the drop of a stone from a bridge, a disguised beggar asking for spare change or a desperate fella with a flat tyre.

While creating content on the road, a lady spotted a desperate couple screaming and jumping for help in the middle of the road. The partners did all they could to attract attention to their dire situation.

The lady alerted her driver that the couple needed help and begged him to pull over. The lady shared the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“Robbery.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to couple being robbed on road

Mzansi had mixed reactions to whether or not the passenger pulled over to help the distressed couple. The whole scenario could have been a trap to hijack their car, as criminals have gotten quite creative.

Social media users shared their opinions about the matter in a thread of 309 comments:

@fannieziks suggested:

"Maybe is a trap be careful."

@📍shared a story:

"My dad was in a similar situation. He says it's the most frustrating thing cause people are also scared. Especially at night."

@gee sent out a word of thanks:

"Thank you for helping my brother...God bless you guys."

Source: Briefly News