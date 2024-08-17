A young man hilariously stressed his mother when he told her he got back with his ex-lover

The mom referred the young man to God, saying people never change because they say so but because they want to

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and telling the guy to listen to his wise parent

A mom told her son to seek God after he got back with his ex-lover. Images: @Phynart Studio, @The Good Brigade

Some mothers are really going through a lot with their kids. A young man hilariously stressed his mom when he told her that he got back with his ex.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @weluvutumii, the mother can be heard telling her son to seek God. The woman hilariously went into details in case her son didn't know how to seek God. She told him to pray and tell God that he needs him.

The wise woman believes that people can say they will change time and again but actions speak louder than words. A person will only change when they want to. The son sat quietly as the parent went on with her lecture - lol.

Mom reacts after son tells her he got back with an ex

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video gained over 56k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@playboilelo 🎀 was curious:

"Now I wanna know what your ex did to you 😭😭😭😭."

@mrcheesecakee2.0 said:

"All jokes aside, please take her seriously 😭."

@vicebeasternrebel expressed:

"Look for God's face my man, batla yena ntate."

@moipone_s wrote:

"Sana you’ve stressed that woman 😭🤚🏾."

@ky commented:

"She’s real."

@Larona 💞 said:

"Nut listen to her, she’s onto something believe me 😭."

@S.ebaaa_x shared:

"Yoh God is faithful, yaz I’ve been there ????? 😭😂😂😂😂 my mother would tell me these things at 1am."

