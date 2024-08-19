A South African content creator, Brendon Alfai, took to the streets to ask strangers what they define as their love language

Brendon bumped into a young gentleman and asked him the question, to which the man comically replied his love language was Afrikaans

People in front of and behind the camera, as well as those in the comment section, burst with laughter at the guy's answer

A man hilariously noted that Afrikaans was his love language. Images: @brendonalfai

Source: TikTok

While some enjoy spending meaningful time with their partner or physical touch to receive and express love in a relationship, a man has something else in mind.

What is your love language?

Local content creator Brendon Alfai, who often asks strangers random questions on the street, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@brendonalfai) asking a young man what he defines as his love language.

Without skipping a beat, the gentleman tells Brendon and those watching that it is Afrikaans.

The guy's answer has himself, Brendon and the person behind the camera laughing out loud.

Take a look at their reactions in the video below:

Love language has SA laughing

The man's answer had many social media users cracking up in the comment section, with some feeling he did not understand the question.

@estie_wolff wrote in the comments:

"He's laughing, but Bro doesn't know why it's funny."

@image.of.imperfection, who was tickled by the answer, said:

"I need to hear him flirt in Afrikaans now."

@martsofhearts shared their thoughts on Afrikaans, laughed and said:

"More like my road rage language."

@sabelorick told the online community:

"He even spoke with confidence."

@shakur5047 referred to Brendon when they said:

"He didn't expect that answer."

@the_pizzanwhiskey_show quoted the national anthem when they comically wrote:

"He wants that 'uit die blou van onse hemel' love."

Cape Town students butcher Afrikaans

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town teacher who instructed his class to speak in Afrikaans but felt disappointed when he heard them mixing the language with English.

The comical lesson had South Africans remembering how learning Afrikaans was for them in high school.

