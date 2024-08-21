An Indian siblings' fluency in IsiZulu in a video doing the rounds online has captivated Mzansi

User @Am_Bluja posted the 41-second video clip, making them the talk of the town on the X streets

What followed was the online users' impressed reactions as they gushed over the two's display

Indian siblings speaking fluent IsiZulu impresses Mzansi online community. Images: Luis Alvarez, @kaylinsilver00

Source: UGC

It always impresses Mzansi whenever a non-Black South African displays fluency in an ethnic language.

An Indian sibling pair from KwaZulu-Natal seemed to do just that after the brother and sister duo recorded a video speaking IsiZulu.

Indian siblings kill it in IsiZulu phaqa

X user @Am_Blujay posted the clip with the caption:

“This stopped being Indian way back.”

It's no secret how proud Zulu people are of their language, and the fluency with which they delivered it in the 41-second video made them an instant hit.

Their prowess and the enunciation in executing it removed the Indianness in them, bar their obvious physical looks.

First, the brother speaks:

“Cha, ngithe namhlanje akenginikhombise kuthi lento vele sayincela ebeleni. Into eyakhona nje.”

He then invites his sister to say a few words:

“…. Cela uzobingelela abantu bam’. Ubabingele nje kuphela. Hawu, musukuhlina hawu.”

She speaks and says:

“Yah, san’bonani … nabo bayaz’zwela nje bafo. Ayicazeki le. Bayibonela.”

Their brief exchange touches on their ability to speak IsiZulu fluently, contrary to the popular belief that non-Zulu-speakers, especially Indians, could not.

Thus, their display debunks the notion, with the brother, who goes by thu.2sheleni (Thu Sheleni) on TikTok, a known Zulu language enthusiast.

Thu Sheleni, whose real name is Kaylin Soobramanian, is also a former actor on e. TV's Imbewu.

Mzansi gush over Zulu display

The material was an immediate hit, attracting almost 125,000 views since it was posted 28 hours ago.

The message delivered in it seemed to tickle most X users' funny bones courtesy of the clip's nearly 800 likes and about 40 enthusiastic replies.

Briefly News looks at a few below.

@Sinqobizitha said:

“These are South Africans of Indian origin.”

@Bell19914453 joked:

“Can they make curry ye nyama yenhloko (cow head meat) though?”

@zottyzulu chimed:

“Something about him reminds me of Tupac.”

@X_User10 praised:

“Accent. Perfection. Gauteng IsiZulu just sounds funny.”

Men's modern Zulu ukugida dance-off

In another cultural nod, Briefly News reported that Zulu people were among the proudest of their culture, heritage and language among SA's ethnic groups.

Two men elevated the notion of being an Ibhinca — a person practising traditional Zulu culture, not least by listening to Zulu folk music Maskandi — to another level.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News