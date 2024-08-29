Global site navigation

“Imagine if the Lights Were Off”: SA Floored by Married Gent’s Nighttime Skincare Routine
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A Mzansi husband who practised self-love in the form of skincare wowed Mzansi with his nighttime routine 
  • The gent chilled on a couch with his face covered with a charcoal-activated clay mask that turned him into the moon emoji 
  • Social media cracked jokes and compared his hideous looks with different emojis and animated characters 

A woman on TikTok roasted her husband’s hilarious nighttime routine as he covered his face in a charcoal-activated clay mask.

Mzansi floored by gent's skincare
A Mzansi lady trolled her husband's skincare routine on TikTok. Image: @ntendenindlovu
Social media users compared the chilled gent to various emojis and animated characters.

SA floored by married gent’s nighttime skincare routine

For a very long time, women were known to take good care of their appearance to appeal to the male gaze for marriage, work, and self-worth. Today, women take care of themselves for themselves and onboard men to do the same.

Taking care of one’s appearance is a form of self-love and self-care, as taking care of the exterior eventually releases endorphins that light up one’s mood. A married South African man decided to show himself some love by taking care of his skin.

The gent curated a skincare routine that floored his wife. After applying a charcoal-activated clay mask, he started looking like an animated character.

His wife could not keep the hilarious moment to herself and filmed his unbothered man as he relaxed on the couch, scrolling on his phone and letting his clay mask bake.

The wife shared the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“My husband’s nighttime routine. @oGatsha baby, please give me some; they say it works. Guys, I don’t even have a skincare routine myself.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to married man’s skincare routine 

Social media users were floored by a South African man’s nighttime skincare routine:

@Noluthando Sthokozile was floored:

"Search Thomas and friends."

@🧸Basically.S trolled the chap:

"Ngathi I spiritual husband."

@Lulabele found the gent's behaviour cute:

"Married men who behave like married men are the best. Self care above everything else."

@iamtee remebered a spooky TV show's season:

"He looks like he’s about to act on Isibaya."

@Kay VanWyk thought of the worst case scenario:

"Imagine if the lights were off, haibo!"

