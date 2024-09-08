A video of two siblings putting the funk in old-school as they tear it up on the dance floor has gone viral

X user @MissSassbox shared the groovy video, showing the young pair pulling out classic moves

Impressed online users took to the comments section to rave over the scenes as the nostalgia took over

"Old Souls in a New Era": Youngins Tear Up 'Classic' Dance Floor, Netizens in Their Feels.

Two youngsters, thanks to their vintage moves, put the funk in the notion of "old souls" with their dance-off.

Scenes of the pair's retro moves to a dubbed old-school beat have been making the rounds.

Youngins tear up 'classic' dance floor

An X user, @MissSassbox, posted the clip with a caption suggesting the dancing duo were beyond their years.

"Spiritually and respectively, they are 67 and 73 years old," it read.

A description in the video drove the message home.

"When your grandparents are your babysitters."

The 56-second clip shows the boys, possibly brothers whose grandparents — as the description suggests — are six years apart, dancing to Kurupt and Sally Green's Go Anywhere.

The song, a 2024 offering mixed by French producer Mofak, pays homage to the timeless 1998 classic We Can Freak It by Kurupt.

Matching the song's tempo, the brothers are seen twisting, turning, and gyrating passionately, just as the older generation did.

Accentuating the nostalgic affair on the lounge's mahogany floor are their looks in corduroy pants and golf T-shirts, which have a vintage touch.

Netizens taken with classic touch

The jivey clip attracted a staggering six million views 60 hours after its posting and garnered 156,000 likes, 21000 reposts, 15000 bookmarks and 2500 replies.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@Flavit01 wrote:

"Old souls in a new era."

@isthat_kt said:

"Their grandparents must still have that stereo system that comes in the black box with the glass door."

@M1ke_Goomba added:

"They got what a lot of young kids don’t have these days, and that’s groove."

Schoolkids nail dance routine, SA applauds

In a related groovy story, Briefly News reported that East London pupils wowed the internet when they showed off their epic dancing skills.

Yamiez School of Arts (YSA) shared a TikTok video of its learners taking centre stage during a dance routine in front of hundreds of their peers.

