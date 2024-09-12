A young man was confused when his girlfriend and her mother spoke Afrikaans on their lunch date

The man tried to hype himself up to avoid confusion and hoped the mother wouldn't ask him questions

The video had many social media users bursting with laughter, pointing out the choice of background music

A man sat puzzled as his Afrikaans-speaking girlfriend and her mother had a conversation. Images: @joshymims

South Africa is home to 11 official spoken languages, including Afrikaans, reflecting the country's rich linguistic diversity. During a hearty conversation with her mother, an Afrikaans woman totally confused her boyfriend, who shared the hilarious interaction.

Lost in translation

TikTokker Josh Mimbulu, who uses the handle @joshymims on the app, shared the comical skit of himself having lunch with his Afrikaans-speaking girlfriend and her mom on his account.

As the mother-daughter duo spoke, Josh told himself:

"Relax, boy. You've been here before. Stick to the basics. Remember Mrs Du Plessis's Grade 9 Afrikaans class. Just smile and nod and hope they don't ask you any questions."

However, the mother, indeed, asked him a question.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes about Afrikaans lunch date

The viral video had many social media users laughing at the awkwardness and cracking jokes about the SABC 2 soapie 7de Laan.

@bushbaby97 jokingly said to Josh:

"You forgot to turn on the subtitles, bro."

@kerryy_xx shared with the online community:

"The 7de Laan music was tapping into childhood memories."

@kirstbackeberg laughed and said:

"This is golden. Literally me everytime I am around Afrikaans people."

@skuberg humorously shared what they would have done in the situation:

"I would blurt out a Xhosa sentence just for balance."

@itsnadeem_smith, who could relate, commented:

"Don't worry. I feel the same with my girlfriend."

@elusivestarfish told the online community:

"My Portuguese boyfriend has the same experience. He calls us the 7de Laan podcast."

@36onsimoni spoke about Josh's future mother-in-law:

"I love how Tannie laughs at the end. Too precious."

Man mistakenly says Afrikaans is his love language

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young gentleman who comically stated that Afrikaans was his love language.

People in front of and behind the camera, as well as those in the comment section, burst into laughter at the guy's answer.

