A viral clip is making the rounds of a group of youth breaking out in a unique goal celebration during a rehearsed game

The enthusiastic scenes were posted to X by an account user, @NOT_MOTD, capturing the breathe-taking skills of the lot

Netizens were entertained and taken aback by the whole production, taking to the comments to amplify the excitement

A group of youths celebrating a goal during a skilful display has gone viral. Images: IfinityAfrika, Oliver Helbig

Source: UGC

African youths with unbridled talen cut a picture of sheer enthusiasm while celebrating a goal during a street-style soccer match in the hood.

The unique display on a dusty turf unwittingly climaxed with one of the players being turned into a skipping rope.

African youths' elaborate goal celebration

The @NOT_MOTD posted the mind-boggling scenes, which left onlookers fascinated, with the caption:

"I have no idea what I just watched, but that might be the best goal celebration of all time."

After seeing the theatrics on display, it would be remiss not to agree it was the best goal celebration in the history of goal celebrations.

The 57-second clip starts with a large group of children playing soccer. But it quickly becomes apparent that this was no ordinary game.

One player is seen mock deceiving three players and getting to the goal-mouth, where he also pretends to gear up to kick the ball twice — sending the goalie diving both ways — before cocking the gun and firing the third time.

That sparked the euphoric celebrations, with the two biggest boys taking the smallest one by the hands and feet and lifting him into the air.

They then began swinging him like a skipping rope, and in succession, three of them jumped over and below him 18 times between them.

The routine ends with the young boy thrown backwards to a group waiting in the wings behind them.

He twists in the air two-and-a-half times, landing safely in their arms. They all break into a funky dance afterwards, concluding the colourful circus.

Incredible scenes captivate onlookers

The video clocked nine million views, 80000 likes, 11000 bookmarks, 7800 reposts and over 1200 replies 24 hours after posting.

Briefly News turns and twists into the comments.

@yourfavorito wrote:

"Bruh, the human jump rope gotta have back problems."

@JustAFootyFan_ said:

"My back is not the same after seeing this."

@nicehowdy added:

"Imagine Arsenal scores and they do this Trossard."

Source: Briefly News