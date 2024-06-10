Kelly Khumalo was a proud mama when she showed off her children's impressive soccer skills

Thingo and Christian were the centres of attention when they scored goals for their team

Mzansi was impressed by the kids' skills and praised Kelly for helping them hone their talent

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kelly Khumalo says her children, Thingo and Christian, had seven goals between them in a soccer match. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

It looks like Kelly Khumalo is raising soccer stars after flaunting her kids' skills on the field. Fans sang the singer's praises for supporting her children's talents.

Kelly Khumalo shows off kids' soccer skills

Kelly Khumalo is a proud soccer mom after showing fans just how well her children were at the sport.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Asine singer flaunted her kids, Thingo and Christian's impressive skills on the field after they scored three and four goals, respectively.

The kids played on the same team, with Thingo seemingly being the only girl, and taking on her late daddy, Senzo Meyiwa's soccer skills:

This after Briefly News reported that the late soccer star's family made several failed attempts to meet the little girl, and have lost hope.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip:

"A proud mom. Thingo scored three goals, Christian scored four #SoccerMom."

Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo's kids

Netizens were impressed by Kelly's kids' soccer skills, with some saying they wish Senzo Meyiwa were here to see his little girl's moves on the field:

South African actress, Manaka Ranaka, said:

"So proud of you, sis."

Mzansi rapper, Gigi Lamayne, hyped Thingo up:

"She's playing with boys!"

maureenmwalabu showed love to Kelly Khumalo:

"You're a great mom!"

lerato_mogadima lamented:

"I wish Senzo was here to witness this, proud of baby Thingo."

_uzoe_ gushed over Thingo:

"Like father, like daughter."

shanty_nthabee posted:

"Our next Banyana Banyana champion!"

mooi_thandeka praised the singer:

"If there are two things I know about you, are that you're a fantastic singer and you are such an amazing mom."

Kelly Khumalo shows love to her supporters

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kelly Khumalo's thank-you message to her supporters.

The singer expressed gratitude to her fans for holding her down and staying by her through tough times.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News