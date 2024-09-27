A woman went viral after a clip of her wedding grand entrance was caught on tape and gagged the world

The entire wedding party was in high spirits as they got ready for the big reveal as a giant egg entered the reception

Social media users were disappointed by the couple's decision to settle for such a mediocre entrance

An excited bride came up with a creative grand entrance that raised many eyebrows after a video went viral on Instagram.

The newlyweds settled on the wife arriving in Lady Gaga-style to their wedding reception to gag their family and friends.

A wedding is one of the most important events for smitten couples. It is a big celebration of their love and respect for each other.

Over the years, weddings have become increasingly extravagant, with couples urging each other to top off the last one they attended. One couple settled on a creative grand entrance for the bride to make their day extra memorable to their family and friends.

The woman came in an egg-like structure that hatched as she came out of it. The rest of the wedding party arrives in hoverboards for an over-the-top effect.

A gent on Instagram shared the video with the caption:

"I'm not saying I'm not open to new ideas, but let's come up with a few different ideas for your grand entrance before we settle on one."

Watch the video below:

Social media users were unimpressed by the lady's grand entrance:

@gremlynroach was not impressed:

"Well, that was uneventful; she just slothed her way out of it."

@kinzkin found the entrance tacky commented:

"When you let a 14-year-old plan your wedding."

@faye.rawcliffe asked:

"Why is the bridal party on hoverboards?"

@sgabnai rated the wedding:

"This is possibly one of the worst things I've seen for a wedding."

@psychicbellalove was disappointed:

"I don't know, I feel like they overhyped this, and that reveal was a letdown."

@alexcole_official found the idea weird:

"This is definitely weird, but I'm more concerned about the hoverboards. Why were they on them? Why were they going in circles? I don't understand their purpose."

Couple’s wedding photo has Mzansi cracking jokes over groom’s insane pose

Briefly News also reported that a video on TikTok went viral as a husband and wife took a photo together to remember their special day. The love bird tied the knot, and the man was so overjoyed that he chose an unconventional position for their wedding day pics.

Online users were in stitches, and many commented with theories on why the man chose the unexpected pose.

